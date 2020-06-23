All apartments in Spring Valley
3430 Helix St.

3430 Helix Street · No Longer Available
Location

3430 Helix Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - $350 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!***
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2-story fully remodeled unit will be available in early April! The kitchen has been updated with espresso cabinets, granite counters and all appliances included (gas stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher). No expense was spared in transforming this unit into a modern and aesthetically pleasing dwelling place. The unit also comes with central heat and A/C to keep you comfortable all year round and a private patio, perfect for Sunday BBQ’s. The gated complex offers 2 secure parking spaces and on-site laundry facilities. The unit is a must see to believe, don’t let this opportunity pass you by, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 Helix St. have any available units?
3430 Helix St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3430 Helix St. have?
Some of 3430 Helix St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 Helix St. currently offering any rent specials?
3430 Helix St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 Helix St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 Helix St. is pet friendly.
Does 3430 Helix St. offer parking?
Yes, 3430 Helix St. does offer parking.
Does 3430 Helix St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 Helix St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 Helix St. have a pool?
No, 3430 Helix St. does not have a pool.
Does 3430 Helix St. have accessible units?
No, 3430 Helix St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 Helix St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 Helix St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 Helix St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3430 Helix St. has units with air conditioning.
