3107 Highlands Blvd

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Newly Remodeled 2 Story 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo is newly remodeled and ready to go. Some of the highlights include a brand new fully remodeled kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops and custom cabinets, recessed lighting, new chic laminate flooring throughout all common areas of the home, fresh paint in its entirety, new bathroom fixtures, a two car garage, backyard mountain views, washer and dryer, a large upstairs patio/ deck, a private community park with clubhouse and pool and much more.



The home is minutes from Monte Vista high school which resides in the La Mesa Spring Valley school District. You will be just minutes away from the 94 freeway and plenty of shopping and dining.



We are a pet friendly community with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet additional deposit.



Trash and HOA fees are included in the price of rent.



To be eligible to rent this home you must have good standing credit, no evictions, and meet our income requirement of 2 1/2 times the market rent.



To schedule your personal tour please call Tyson at 619-847-4178.



