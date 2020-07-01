All apartments in Spring Valley
Spring Valley, CA
2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205

2707 Lake Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Lake Pointe Dr, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
$500 OFF YOUR FIRST 2 MONTHS OF RENT - Updated 2 bedroom in Spring Valley! - Qualified tenants will enjoy $500 off their first two months of rent for a lease commencing before April 15 2020. New Carpet! New paint! In-unit washer and dryer! Light and bright upstairs unit in a gated complex, easy access to the 54 and 125. One covered assigned space, one uncovered first come first served basis. Complex has a pool. A/C. Trash is paid! Small pets considered.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE5665821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 have any available units?
2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 have?
Some of 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 is pet friendly.
Does 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 offer parking?
No, 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 does not offer parking.
Does 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 have a pool?
Yes, 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 has a pool.
Does 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 have accessible units?
No, 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205 has units with air conditioning.

