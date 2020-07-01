2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205

Amenities
$500 OFF YOUR FIRST 2 MONTHS OF RENT - Updated 2 bedroom in Spring Valley! - Qualified tenants will enjoy $500 off their first two months of rent for a lease commencing before April 15 2020. New Carpet! New paint! In-unit washer and dryer! Light and bright upstairs unit in a gated complex, easy access to the 54 and 125. One covered assigned space, one uncovered first come first served basis. Complex has a pool. A/C. Trash is paid! Small pets considered.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties
IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date
For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf
(RLNE5665821)