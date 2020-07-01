2707 Lake Pointe Dr. #205

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

$500 OFF YOUR FIRST 2 MONTHS OF RENT - Updated 2 bedroom in Spring Valley! - Qualified tenants will enjoy $500 off their first two months of rent for a lease commencing before April 15 2020. New Carpet! New paint! In-unit washer and dryer! Light and bright upstairs unit in a gated complex, easy access to the 54 and 125. One covered assigned space, one uncovered first come first served basis. Complex has a pool. A/C. Trash is paid! Small pets considered.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



(RLNE5665821)