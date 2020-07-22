All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

2334 Rosal Lane

2334 Rosal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2334 Rosal Lane, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3 Bed-2 Bath plus a Den; Single Story Duplex in Spring Valley - Single story duplex with a den located in the Rancho San Diego Association complex. Located within minutes to schools, parks, shopping and 54 freeway access

This duplex has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Unit has washer and dryer hook-ups, fenced backyard with a patio and a 2-car garage. The complex has a clubhouse, pool and the HOA maintains the common areas.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4313975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Rosal Lane have any available units?
2334 Rosal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 2334 Rosal Lane have?
Some of 2334 Rosal Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Rosal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Rosal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Rosal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2334 Rosal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 2334 Rosal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2334 Rosal Lane offers parking.
Does 2334 Rosal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 Rosal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Rosal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2334 Rosal Lane has a pool.
Does 2334 Rosal Lane have accessible units?
No, 2334 Rosal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Rosal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 Rosal Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2334 Rosal Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2334 Rosal Lane has units with air conditioning.
