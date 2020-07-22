2334 Rosal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

3 Bed-2 Bath plus a Den; Single Story Duplex in Spring Valley - Single story duplex with a den located in the Rancho San Diego Association complex. Located within minutes to schools, parks, shopping and 54 freeway access



This duplex has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Unit has washer and dryer hook-ups, fenced backyard with a patio and a 2-car garage. The complex has a clubhouse, pool and the HOA maintains the common areas.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



