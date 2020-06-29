All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

10841 Wagon Wheel

10841 Wagon Wheel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10841 Wagon Wheel Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just remodeled 4 bedroom with central A/C and 2 car garage! - Upon entering this beautifully updated home, you will come to love the private front patio fenced in by brand new white vinyl. Attached is a 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups.

Greeted by a brand new front door, you enter directly into the spacious living room. Tons of updates including brand new vinyl flooring throughout, two-tone paint, updated light fixtures, and recessed lighting, new mini blinds, brand new windows, central A/C, and turf backyard.

This country-style kitchen features sparkling white tiled countertops, with the original cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and glass stove top range. The kitchen has plenty of space for a table of your desire. The sliding glass door leads you to the beautifully landscaped backyard. With a patio area and turf grass great for entertaining during any season.

All 4 bedrooms include spacious closets and large windows for natural lighting. The master bedroom has an extremely large mirrored closet and a private bathroom. The hallway bathroom has a shower/tub duo.

This perfectly upgraded home won't last long. Schedule to see the house and apply online today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5533167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10841 Wagon Wheel have any available units?
10841 Wagon Wheel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 10841 Wagon Wheel have?
Some of 10841 Wagon Wheel's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10841 Wagon Wheel currently offering any rent specials?
10841 Wagon Wheel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10841 Wagon Wheel pet-friendly?
No, 10841 Wagon Wheel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 10841 Wagon Wheel offer parking?
Yes, 10841 Wagon Wheel offers parking.
Does 10841 Wagon Wheel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10841 Wagon Wheel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10841 Wagon Wheel have a pool?
No, 10841 Wagon Wheel does not have a pool.
Does 10841 Wagon Wheel have accessible units?
No, 10841 Wagon Wheel does not have accessible units.
Does 10841 Wagon Wheel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10841 Wagon Wheel has units with dishwashers.
Does 10841 Wagon Wheel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10841 Wagon Wheel has units with air conditioning.
