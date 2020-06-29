10841 Wagon Wheel

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just remodeled 4 bedroom with central A/C and 2 car garage! - Upon entering this beautifully updated home, you will come to love the private front patio fenced in by brand new white vinyl. Attached is a 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups.



Greeted by a brand new front door, you enter directly into the spacious living room. Tons of updates including brand new vinyl flooring throughout, two-tone paint, updated light fixtures, and recessed lighting, new mini blinds, brand new windows, central A/C, and turf backyard.



This country-style kitchen features sparkling white tiled countertops, with the original cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and glass stove top range. The kitchen has plenty of space for a table of your desire. The sliding glass door leads you to the beautifully landscaped backyard. With a patio area and turf grass great for entertaining during any season.



All 4 bedrooms include spacious closets and large windows for natural lighting. The master bedroom has an extremely large mirrored closet and a private bathroom. The hallway bathroom has a shower/tub duo.



This perfectly upgraded home won't last long. Schedule to see the house and apply online today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5533167)