10345 SAN CARLOS DR.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

SPRING VALLEY / RANCHO SAN DIEGO - Lovely 4BR/3BA Ranch Style Home - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME BORDERING RANCHO SAN DIEGO, MT. HELIX, LA MESA AND SPRING VALLEY. ALL GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH MOVABLE ISLAND. DOUBLE WALL OVEN, GAS COOK TOP AND AN EXTRA LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY, RECESSED LIGHTING, CUSTOM CABINETS. LARGE FIREPLACE. INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. 2250 SQ FT FOR YOU TO ENJOY AND ENTERTAIN. LOT SIZE IS OVER 1/3 ACRE. TENANTS PAY ALL UTILITIES.



*SORRY, NO SMOKERS.

*$35 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.

*LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIRED.

*1 YEAR LEASE



(RLNE5166470)