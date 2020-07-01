Amenities

3Br 2Ba Casa De Oro/Rancho san Diego area - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home has 1200 sq.ft & is centrally located

Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, close to Casa De Ora, Parks, freeway access to 94. At the West end of Rancho San Diego, just minuets to Movie Theater, Target and Cuyamac college.



Amenities:

* Conveniently located

* Nice size Kitchen & Dinning room

* Microwave, Refrigerator & Gas Stove

* A/C & F/A Heating

* Hardwood Floors/Carpet

* 2 Car Garage with built in Storage & bath

* Craft room or Workout room

* Laundry Hook ups

* Patio

* Room for boat or RV

* Fenced Back Yard

* Gardner

* Fruit Trees

Rental Requirements:

Renters insurance is required.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No Evictions ~ No Exceptions



Please drive by 10333 Campo Rd 1st then give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546

Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336

Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!



(RLNE5354484)