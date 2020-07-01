All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

10333 Campo Rd

10333 Campo Road · No Longer Available
Location

10333 Campo Road, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
3Br 2Ba Casa De Oro/Rancho san Diego area - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home has 1200 sq.ft & is centrally located
Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, close to Casa De Ora, Parks, freeway access to 94. At the West end of Rancho San Diego, just minuets to Movie Theater, Target and Cuyamac college.

Amenities:
* Conveniently located
* Nice size Kitchen & Dinning room
* Microwave, Refrigerator & Gas Stove
* A/C & F/A Heating
* Hardwood Floors/Carpet
* 2 Car Garage with built in Storage & bath
* Craft room or Workout room
* Laundry Hook ups
* Patio
* Room for boat or RV
* Fenced Back Yard
* Gardner
* Fruit Trees
Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No Evictions ~ No Exceptions

Please drive by 10333 Campo Rd 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!

(RLNE5354484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10333 Campo Rd have any available units?
10333 Campo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 10333 Campo Rd have?
Some of 10333 Campo Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10333 Campo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10333 Campo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10333 Campo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10333 Campo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 10333 Campo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10333 Campo Rd offers parking.
Does 10333 Campo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10333 Campo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10333 Campo Rd have a pool?
No, 10333 Campo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10333 Campo Rd have accessible units?
No, 10333 Campo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10333 Campo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10333 Campo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10333 Campo Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10333 Campo Rd has units with air conditioning.
