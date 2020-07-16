All apartments in Sonoma County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

3434 Woolsey Rd

3434 Woolsey Road · (707) 230-2386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3434 Woolsey Road, Sonoma County, CA 95492

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3434 Woolsey Rd · Avail. Aug 8

$8,925

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 5800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3434 Woolsey Rd Available 08/08/20 Immaculate Home on Vineyard in the Heart of Martinelli Winery! - Must See! This home provides both charm and modern touches. Fully furnished with water/sewer and pool/spa services included! Vaulted ceilings throughout, this home also includes a wet bar, large living room, two dining rooms, a sitting room and an upstairs family room. Wooden beams located throughout. 3 car attached garage, pool and spa included! Please contact West County Property Management for more details or to view the inside! 707-230-2386
DRE:01857684

(RLNE4012368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 Woolsey Rd have any available units?
3434 Woolsey Rd has a unit available for $8,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3434 Woolsey Rd have?
Some of 3434 Woolsey Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 Woolsey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3434 Woolsey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 Woolsey Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3434 Woolsey Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3434 Woolsey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3434 Woolsey Rd offers parking.
Does 3434 Woolsey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3434 Woolsey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 Woolsey Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3434 Woolsey Rd has a pool.
Does 3434 Woolsey Rd have accessible units?
No, 3434 Woolsey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 Woolsey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3434 Woolsey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3434 Woolsey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3434 Woolsey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
