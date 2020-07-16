Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

3434 Woolsey Rd Available 08/08/20 Immaculate Home on Vineyard in the Heart of Martinelli Winery! - Must See! This home provides both charm and modern touches. Fully furnished with water/sewer and pool/spa services included! Vaulted ceilings throughout, this home also includes a wet bar, large living room, two dining rooms, a sitting room and an upstairs family room. Wooden beams located throughout. 3 car attached garage, pool and spa included! Please contact West County Property Management for more details or to view the inside! 707-230-2386

DRE:01857684



(RLNE4012368)