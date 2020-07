Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher bathtub extra storage oven Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Addison Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



*LEASING SPECIAL* One Free Application fee! *Only for a limited time & on approved credit!



Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail. Or explore the neighborhood and beyond with easy access to Highway 101 and the Petaluma Municipal Airport.



At Addison Ranch, you'll find that our apartment homes offer spacious one- and two-bedroom plans designed for a variety of lifestyles, with central heat and air, door-to-door refuse and recycling services, and private ba