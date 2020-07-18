476 Banning Way

Amenities
Quiet Country living in the City - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath in this beautifully updated farmhouse featuring a spacious wrap around covered porch and lavish backyard. Home comes with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, washer & dryer and landscaping services. Two long driveways perfect for RV and/or boat parking. 2 Sheds. *Sewer service in included in the rent.
*No Smoking
*No Pets
*1 year lease
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
*Minimum Credit Score 600
*Gross Income to be 3 times the rent amount
*No Evictions, No Recent Derogatory.
UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION. *PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5895545)