All apartments in Solano County
Find more places like 476 Banning Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solano County, CA
/
476 Banning Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

476 Banning Way

476 Banning Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

476 Banning Way, Solano County, CA 94591

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Quiet Country living in the City - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath in this beautifully updated farmhouse featuring a spacious wrap around covered porch and lavish backyard. Home comes with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, washer & dryer and landscaping services. Two long driveways perfect for RV and/or boat parking. 2 Sheds. *Sewer service in included in the rent.

*No Smoking
*No Pets
*1 year lease

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
*Minimum Credit Score 600
*Gross Income to be 3 times the rent amount
*No Evictions, No Recent Derogatory.
UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION. *PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5895545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Banning Way have any available units?
476 Banning Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solano County, CA.
What amenities does 476 Banning Way have?
Some of 476 Banning Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 Banning Way currently offering any rent specials?
476 Banning Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Banning Way pet-friendly?
No, 476 Banning Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solano County.
Does 476 Banning Way offer parking?
Yes, 476 Banning Way offers parking.
Does 476 Banning Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 476 Banning Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Banning Way have a pool?
No, 476 Banning Way does not have a pool.
Does 476 Banning Way have accessible units?
No, 476 Banning Way does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Banning Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 476 Banning Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 476 Banning Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 Banning Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr
Vacaville, CA 95687
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct
Vacaville, CA 95687
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd
Vacaville, CA 95687
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave
Suisun City, CA 94585
Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments
1400 Humphrey Dr
Suisun City, CA 94585
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln
Suisun City, CA 94585
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CAHercules, CANapa, CAAmerican Canyon, CADavis, CADixon, CAVallejo, CA
Pinole, CABenicia, CAPittsburg, CASuisun City, CAMartinez, CAAntioch, CARichmond, CAWest Sacramento, CASan Rafael, CASt. Helena, CAPleasant Hill, CASan Pablo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento