476 Banning Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Quiet Country living in the City - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath in this beautifully updated farmhouse featuring a spacious wrap around covered porch and lavish backyard. Home comes with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, washer & dryer and landscaping services. Two long driveways perfect for RV and/or boat parking. 2 Sheds. *Sewer service in included in the rent.



*No Smoking

*No Pets

*1 year lease



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

*Minimum Credit Score 600

*Gross Income to be 3 times the rent amount

*No Evictions, No Recent Derogatory.

UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION. *PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



