Solana Beach, CA
544 Via de la Valle Unit D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

544 Via de la Valle Unit D

544 Via De La Valle · (858) 454-4200 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Solana Beach
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

544 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 544 Via de la Valle Unit D · Avail. Aug 17

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
544 Via de la Valle Unit D Available 08/17/20 1 Bed/1 Bath Del Mar Condo w/ Garage, Laundry, Close to Ocean + Fairgrounds - This beautifully remodeled, first floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is located at Triple Crown Del Mar, across Via de la Valle from the SD County Fairgrounds and Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. In a phenomenal location - Close to the beach, restaurants and the Cedros Design District!

This beautiful condo features a keypad door lock, bamboo laminate flooring throughout, fireplace (decorative only), honed granite kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, washer/dryer and refrigerator included).

Also featuring recessed lighting in kitchen, dining room and bathroom. Double vanity in bathroom with extra-large closet and tub/shower combo. Condo comes with a great outdoor living space with patios outside both the bedroom and dining room. This is a must see!

Complex features a community pool, spa and sauna. Unit includes private single car garage. Trash and water included.

No pets policy, assistive animals accepted.

Contact Jason for more information:
jlopez@torreypinespm.com
(858) 454-4200 x122

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4972341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Via de la Valle Unit D have any available units?
544 Via de la Valle Unit D has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 544 Via de la Valle Unit D have?
Some of 544 Via de la Valle Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Via de la Valle Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
544 Via de la Valle Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Via de la Valle Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 544 Via de la Valle Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 544 Via de la Valle Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 544 Via de la Valle Unit D offers parking.
Does 544 Via de la Valle Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 Via de la Valle Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Via de la Valle Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 544 Via de la Valle Unit D has a pool.
Does 544 Via de la Valle Unit D have accessible units?
No, 544 Via de la Valle Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Via de la Valle Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 Via de la Valle Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Does 544 Via de la Valle Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 Via de la Valle Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
