Amenities
544 Via de la Valle Unit D Available 08/17/20 1 Bed/1 Bath Del Mar Condo w/ Garage, Laundry, Close to Ocean + Fairgrounds - This beautifully remodeled, first floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is located at Triple Crown Del Mar, across Via de la Valle from the SD County Fairgrounds and Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. In a phenomenal location - Close to the beach, restaurants and the Cedros Design District!
This beautiful condo features a keypad door lock, bamboo laminate flooring throughout, fireplace (decorative only), honed granite kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, washer/dryer and refrigerator included).
Also featuring recessed lighting in kitchen, dining room and bathroom. Double vanity in bathroom with extra-large closet and tub/shower combo. Condo comes with a great outdoor living space with patios outside both the bedroom and dining room. This is a must see!
Complex features a community pool, spa and sauna. Unit includes private single car garage. Trash and water included.
No pets policy, assistive animals accepted.
Contact Jason for more information:
jlopez@torreypinespm.com
(858) 454-4200 x122
