Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

544 Via de la Valle Unit D Available 08/17/20 1 Bed/1 Bath Del Mar Condo w/ Garage, Laundry, Close to Ocean + Fairgrounds - This beautifully remodeled, first floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is located at Triple Crown Del Mar, across Via de la Valle from the SD County Fairgrounds and Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. In a phenomenal location - Close to the beach, restaurants and the Cedros Design District!



This beautiful condo features a keypad door lock, bamboo laminate flooring throughout, fireplace (decorative only), honed granite kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, washer/dryer and refrigerator included).



Also featuring recessed lighting in kitchen, dining room and bathroom. Double vanity in bathroom with extra-large closet and tub/shower combo. Condo comes with a great outdoor living space with patios outside both the bedroom and dining room. This is a must see!



Complex features a community pool, spa and sauna. Unit includes private single car garage. Trash and water included.



No pets policy, assistive animals accepted.



Contact Jason for more information:

jlopez@torreypinespm.com

(858) 454-4200 x122



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4972341)