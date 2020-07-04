520 Via De La Valle Unit D

Amenities
Freshly remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath Triple crown Solana Beach - Freshly remodeled Triple Crown Solana Beach 1 Bedroom 1 Bath W/1 Car Garage Well Located in Solana Beach. Kitchen and bath just remodeled: granite counters, stainless steel appliances, warm Saltillo tile throughout with travertine in bath, canned lights in all rooms, new base boards. Mirrored living room wall gives spacious feel. Designer paint colors, Fireplace, 2 patios. West of I-5, near beach, racetrack, fine dining, Cedros shopping Center and train.
Pets considered- Application online at www.ipasd.com
Tom Gelinas-858-232-8085
Income Property Advisors 01944237
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2471242)