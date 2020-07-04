All apartments in Solana Beach
520 Via De La Valle Unit D
520 Via De La Valle Unit D

520 Via De La Valle · No Longer Available
Location

520 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Freshly remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath Triple crown Solana Beach - Freshly remodeled Triple Crown Solana Beach 1 Bedroom 1 Bath W/1 Car Garage Well Located in Solana Beach. Kitchen and bath just remodeled: granite counters, stainless steel appliances, warm Saltillo tile throughout with travertine in bath, canned lights in all rooms, new base boards. Mirrored living room wall gives spacious feel. Designer paint colors, Fireplace, 2 patios. West of I-5, near beach, racetrack, fine dining, Cedros shopping Center and train.

Pets considered- Application online at www.ipasd.com
Tom Gelinas-858-232-8085
Income Property Advisors 01944237

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2471242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

