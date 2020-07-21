5885 Indian Pointe Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Almost 3,000 sq. ft. home in Northeast Simi, close to hiking and golf. This 4 bedroom + den + 2.5 bath home offers beautiful upgrades including window treatments and light fixtures. Front courtyard opens to formal 2-story entrance. Huge kitchen with walk-in pantry, corian counters, island breakfast bar and desk, double ovens, dishwasher and 4-burner cook top. Oversized family room has raised hearth gas log fireplace, media niche and french door to patio. Master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, jetted tub and vanity. Other bedrooms have mirrored closet doors, closet organizers. Additional features include convenient upstairs laundry with sink, large downstairs den and under-the-stairs storage. Large concrete patio and yard area.