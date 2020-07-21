All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 5885 Indian Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
5885 Indian Pointe Drive
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

5885 Indian Pointe Drive

5885 Indian Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
East Simi Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5885 Indian Pointe Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Almost 3,000 sq. ft. home in Northeast Simi, close to hiking and golf. This 4 bedroom + den + 2.5 bath home offers beautiful upgrades including window treatments and light fixtures. Front courtyard opens to formal 2-story entrance. Huge kitchen with walk-in pantry, corian counters, island breakfast bar and desk, double ovens, dishwasher and 4-burner cook top. Oversized family room has raised hearth gas log fireplace, media niche and french door to patio. Master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, jetted tub and vanity. Other bedrooms have mirrored closet doors, closet organizers. Additional features include convenient upstairs laundry with sink, large downstairs den and under-the-stairs storage. Large concrete patio and yard area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5885 Indian Pointe Drive have any available units?
5885 Indian Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 5885 Indian Pointe Drive have?
Some of 5885 Indian Pointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5885 Indian Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5885 Indian Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5885 Indian Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5885 Indian Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 5885 Indian Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5885 Indian Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 5885 Indian Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5885 Indian Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5885 Indian Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 5885 Indian Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5885 Indian Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 5885 Indian Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5885 Indian Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5885 Indian Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts