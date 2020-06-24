All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 416 Vista Creek Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
416 Vista Creek Circle
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

416 Vista Creek Circle

416 Vista Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

416 Vista Creek Circle, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic Wood Ranch 4 Bed, 3 Bath home. Vaulted ceilings in living room with fire place and formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters & center island open to family room with fireplace. 1 full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs room makes a great office or play area. Master bedroom includes large bathroom & walk-in closet. Lovely landscaped backyard with built in barbeque - gardener included. Attached 3-car garage. Located on cul de sac. Views of surrounding hills. Well behaved petwill be considered with increased deposit. Available Now. No smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Vista Creek Circle have any available units?
416 Vista Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Vista Creek Circle have?
Some of 416 Vista Creek Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Vista Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
416 Vista Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Vista Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 416 Vista Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 416 Vista Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 416 Vista Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 416 Vista Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Vista Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Vista Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 416 Vista Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 416 Vista Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 416 Vista Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Vista Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Vista Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts