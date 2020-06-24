416 Vista Creek Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic Wood Ranch 4 Bed, 3 Bath home. Vaulted ceilings in living room with fire place and formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters & center island open to family room with fireplace. 1 full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs room makes a great office or play area. Master bedroom includes large bathroom & walk-in closet. Lovely landscaped backyard with built in barbeque - gardener included. Attached 3-car garage. Located on cul de sac. Views of surrounding hills. Well behaved petwill be considered with increased deposit. Available Now. No smoking please.