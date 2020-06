Amenities

dishwasher pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities pool

Welcome to Parklane Gated community this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has high ceilings and great flow! Family room opens to the Kitchen with lots of counter space and one of the largest yards in the complex with your own lemon tree and an extra grass area on the side of the home great for kids playing. Parklane lots of amenities such as Pool, parks, sport courts and more