283 E Bonita Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage

Charming 5 Bedroom House With Huge Yard and Pool This charming 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 1,952 sq ft house has everything youve been looking for! This home sits on a 10,000+ sq ft lot in a gorgeous, bright neighborhood- boasting large bedrooms, fireplace, included washer and dryer, air conditioning, attached garage, long driveway, plenty of street parking for guests, and a HUGE yard with a patio and above-ground pool. The 5th bedroom is an attached studio complete with its own entrance, kitchen, full size bathroom, dining area, and lots of floor space. Hurry to give us a call to book your viewing before its gone!