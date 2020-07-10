All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 283 E Bonita Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
283 E Bonita Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

283 E Bonita Dr

283 East Bonita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

283 East Bonita Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Charming 5 Bedroom House With Huge Yard and Pool This charming 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 1,952 sq ft house has everything youve been looking for! This home sits on a 10,000+ sq ft lot in a gorgeous, bright neighborhood- boasting large bedrooms, fireplace, included washer and dryer, air conditioning, attached garage, long driveway, plenty of street parking for guests, and a HUGE yard with a patio and above-ground pool. The 5th bedroom is an attached studio complete with its own entrance, kitchen, full size bathroom, dining area, and lots of floor space. Hurry to give us a call to book your viewing before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 E Bonita Dr have any available units?
283 E Bonita Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 E Bonita Dr have?
Some of 283 E Bonita Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 E Bonita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
283 E Bonita Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 E Bonita Dr pet-friendly?
No, 283 E Bonita Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 283 E Bonita Dr offer parking?
Yes, 283 E Bonita Dr offers parking.
Does 283 E Bonita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 E Bonita Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 E Bonita Dr have a pool?
Yes, 283 E Bonita Dr has a pool.
Does 283 E Bonita Dr have accessible units?
No, 283 E Bonita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 283 E Bonita Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 E Bonita Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconySimi Valley Apartments with Pool
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts