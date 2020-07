Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with yard - Features 3 bed + 2 baths, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Great floorplan with fireplace in living room, updated baths and indoor laundry, washer & dryer & fridge may be provided without warranty. Nice low maintenance yard with covered patio. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



(RLNE5431748)