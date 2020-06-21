All apartments in Simi Valley
2283 N Marlies Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:24 AM

2283 N Marlies Avenue

2283 North Marlies Avenue · (626) 826-4544
Location

2283 North Marlies Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1826 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy everything you want for an indoor/outdoor California lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled 4 BD, 2 BA ranch style home on a corner lot. An elegant open floor plan greets you. The living area boasts wood-like flooring, a wood beamed vaulted ceiling & a custom brick, arched fireplace. An island with built-in storage adjacent to the kitchen & makes entertaining easy. The kitchen features white contemporary cabinetry, a subway tile backsplash & an elegant trey ceiling, with the same recessedlighting found throughout the home. All of the appliances are Samsung & stainless steel. They include a microwave, a dishwasher, a gas oven/stove & refrigerator. All of the BDS are carpeted & provide ample storage. The master suite has a 3/4 BA, with a shower stall & a walk-in closet. Both this BA & the addtl full BA off the hallway have been remodeled & boast a bluetooth speaker & light system. The adjacent laundry room provides a sink & Samsung W/D set. In the backyard, made private by a brick perimeter wall, entertaining will be a pleasure under the sheltered patio area with a wet bar & 2 ceiling fans. A sizable grassy area provides room for recreation. Easy access to 118 FWY & a great opportunity to live in style & comfort!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2283 N Marlies Avenue have any available units?
2283 N Marlies Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2283 N Marlies Avenue have?
Some of 2283 N Marlies Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2283 N Marlies Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2283 N Marlies Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2283 N Marlies Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2283 N Marlies Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2283 N Marlies Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2283 N Marlies Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2283 N Marlies Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2283 N Marlies Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2283 N Marlies Avenue have a pool?
No, 2283 N Marlies Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2283 N Marlies Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2283 N Marlies Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2283 N Marlies Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2283 N Marlies Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2283 N Marlies Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2283 N Marlies Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
