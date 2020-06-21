2283 N Marlies Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy everything you want for an indoor/outdoor California lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled 4 BD, 2 BA ranch style home on a corner lot. An elegant open floor plan greets you. The living area boasts wood-like flooring, a wood beamed vaulted ceiling & a custom brick, arched fireplace. An island with built-in storage adjacent to the kitchen & makes entertaining easy. The kitchen features white contemporary cabinetry, a subway tile backsplash & an elegant trey ceiling, with the same recessedlighting found throughout the home. All of the appliances are Samsung & stainless steel. They include a microwave, a dishwasher, a gas oven/stove & refrigerator. All of the BDS are carpeted & provide ample storage. The master suite has a 3/4 BA, with a shower stall & a walk-in closet. Both this BA & the addtl full BA off the hallway have been remodeled & boast a bluetooth speaker & light system. The adjacent laundry room provides a sink & Samsung W/D set. In the backyard, made private by a brick perimeter wall, entertaining will be a pleasure under the sheltered patio area with a wet bar & 2 ceiling fans. A sizable grassy area provides room for recreation. Easy access to 118 FWY & a great opportunity to live in style & comfort!