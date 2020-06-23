All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:45 AM

2161 Abraham Street

2161 Abraham Street · No Longer Available
Location

2161 Abraham Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious REMODEL, over 2,600 SQ FOOT, 6 Bedrooms + 4.5 Baths,(possible 2 families) 2 master bedrooms, upstairs master bedroom with walk-in-closet and window, another washer and dryer hook up in the garage, Travertine bath floor, new bath rooms, new doors, new paint, new AC., beautiful kitchen with new granite counter top, great cabinet, living room with nice fan and fire place looking out at the large pool & spa, recessed lights, smooth ceiling, dual glass windows, another huge master bedroom with separate kitchen suite, plantation shutters and newer wood/wood like floor throughout the house, new paint interior. Master bedroom upstairs has direct access to the pool and spa area, exquisite light fixture above the steps, 2 car garage attached direct access, new front yard landscaped with grass and flowers, automatic sprinklers, back yard with pool and spa to enjoy with the family, mature fruit trees like orange, lemon & BlackBerry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Abraham Street have any available units?
2161 Abraham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 2161 Abraham Street have?
Some of 2161 Abraham Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Abraham Street currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Abraham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Abraham Street pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Abraham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2161 Abraham Street offer parking?
Yes, 2161 Abraham Street offers parking.
Does 2161 Abraham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Abraham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Abraham Street have a pool?
Yes, 2161 Abraham Street has a pool.
Does 2161 Abraham Street have accessible units?
No, 2161 Abraham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Abraham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 Abraham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2161 Abraham Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2161 Abraham Street has units with air conditioning.
