2161 Abraham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious REMODEL, over 2,600 SQ FOOT, 6 Bedrooms + 4.5 Baths,(possible 2 families) 2 master bedrooms, upstairs master bedroom with walk-in-closet and window, another washer and dryer hook up in the garage, Travertine bath floor, new bath rooms, new doors, new paint, new AC., beautiful kitchen with new granite counter top, great cabinet, living room with nice fan and fire place looking out at the large pool & spa, recessed lights, smooth ceiling, dual glass windows, another huge master bedroom with separate kitchen suite, plantation shutters and newer wood/wood like floor throughout the house, new paint interior. Master bedroom upstairs has direct access to the pool and spa area, exquisite light fixture above the steps, 2 car garage attached direct access, new front yard landscaped with grass and flowers, automatic sprinklers, back yard with pool and spa to enjoy with the family, mature fruit trees like orange, lemon & BlackBerry