Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2035 Denny Street

2035 Denny Street · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Denny Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Attention All Simi Valley Renters & Agents! Wait Till You See This Recently Remodeled Dream Home! Perfect As Is! Mint Move In Condition! Beautiful Backyard! Great Curb Appeal! Excellent Floor Plan With 1 Bedroom & Bath Down Stairs! Cooks Kitchen With Lots Of Storage! Marvelous Master! Spacious Living Room! Terrific Room Sizes! Prime Simi Valley Location! Close To Everything! If You Are Only Seeing One Outstanding Simi Valley Home In The Price Range, Make Sure This Is It! Hurry! Hurry! Must See! Do Not Miss! Simi Valley Living At Its Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Denny Street have any available units?
2035 Denny Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
Is 2035 Denny Street currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Denny Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Denny Street pet-friendly?
No, 2035 Denny Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2035 Denny Street offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Denny Street does offer parking.
Does 2035 Denny Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Denny Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Denny Street have a pool?
No, 2035 Denny Street does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Denny Street have accessible units?
No, 2035 Denny Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Denny Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Denny Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 Denny Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 Denny Street does not have units with air conditioning.
