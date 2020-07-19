1778 Sinaloa Road

Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy. Desirable and very roomy end unit 2 bdrm, 2 bath in Sinaloa Villas. Vaulted ceiling with fireplace in living room. Great view from private balcony overlooks scenic park like area and lighted tennis courts. Community Pool, Spas, and a club house available for events. Hot water, trash, and HOA paid. Stackable washer & dryer, microwave included. Convenient to great schools, shopping, restaurants, easy freeway access.Call/text Terry at 805-551-5055 for showing.Apply online at https://apply.link/f7w67