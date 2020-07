Amenities

Charming 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM Condo in Simi Valley - Located in the western part of Simi Valley, this 2 BED/2 BATH condo is move in ready! Well maintained and located on the 2nd floor. This unit features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Living area features a gas fireplace and wood flooring. Crown molding throughout. Kitchen features ample cabinet storage and bar stool seating! Central A/C and heat. Stackable washer/dryer laundry area in unit. Complex amenities include the pool/spa & well-maintained grounds. One assigned cover parking spot. Owner pays HOA dues which include water and trash. No pets. Central to schools, restaurants and shopping.



