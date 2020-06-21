All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1216 Patricia #213

1216 Patricia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Patricia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Centrally located 2 bed, 2 bath gated apartment - Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath apartment with vaulted ceilings. Upgrades include kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (including Fridge!). This remodeled unit is in a gated community. Clean & ready for immediate move-in! Unit has central heat and air-conditioning wall units as well as ceiling fan. Unit is assigned 1 space in a detached community garage. There are wonderful amenities in this complex including a community laundry room, BBQ's and swimming pool. Close to shopping and public transportation. Good credit required. Available now.

**WATER & TRASH INCLUDED
**FREE BASIC DIRECT TV AND WIFI
**NON SMOKING BUILDING
**ABSOLUTELY NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Patricia #213 have any available units?
1216 Patricia #213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 1216 Patricia #213 have?
Some of 1216 Patricia #213's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Patricia #213 currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Patricia #213 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Patricia #213 pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Patricia #213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1216 Patricia #213 offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Patricia #213 does offer parking.
Does 1216 Patricia #213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Patricia #213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Patricia #213 have a pool?
Yes, 1216 Patricia #213 has a pool.
Does 1216 Patricia #213 have accessible units?
No, 1216 Patricia #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Patricia #213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Patricia #213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Patricia #213 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1216 Patricia #213 has units with air conditioning.
