1216 Patricia #213

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Centrally located 2 bed, 2 bath gated apartment - Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath apartment with vaulted ceilings. Upgrades include kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (including Fridge!). This remodeled unit is in a gated community. Clean & ready for immediate move-in! Unit has central heat and air-conditioning wall units as well as ceiling fan. Unit is assigned 1 space in a detached community garage. There are wonderful amenities in this complex including a community laundry room, BBQ's and swimming pool. Close to shopping and public transportation. Good credit required. Available now.



**WATER & TRASH INCLUDED

**FREE BASIC DIRECT TV AND WIFI

**NON SMOKING BUILDING

**ABSOLUTELY NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842240)