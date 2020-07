Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Wonderful 1 Bed 1 Bath Lower Level Private Condo in the Beautiful Le Parc Community. This unit has an Open Floor-plan, in-unit Washer and Dryer, a Private Patio and a 1 car Garage with plenty of Guest Parking. The Beautifully Maintained Complex includes 2 Swimming pool and 2 Spas and Luscious Green Belts. Make This your New Home Today!