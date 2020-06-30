9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath upstair unit with garage in Santee - Best Deal in the area!

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath upstair unit with garage

Conveniently located at the center of Santee

With easy access from freeway exists of Mast Blvd and or Magnolia



To our East is Lake Jennings, Alphine, Lakeside area

To our south is the huge shopping district along Mission Gorge Road

To our west is the Santee Lake for Leisure and for fun

To out North is Kearny Mesa and Clairemoent Mesa area



Surrounded by great schools and colleges.

With easy access to freeways, Grossmont College and San Diego State Univeristy is within 7 miles

Within 15 miles, you are in Clairemeont Mesa area.



Great floor plan with close proximity to community pool

Open kitchen with upgarded cabinets and counter tops

Spacious dinning area is just next to the kitchen area

Cozy fireplace is another highlight



All 3 bedrooms are in good size and shape

Be impressed by the exceptionally large master suite



Unit offers great belcony and 1 car garage + 1 additional parking

You have to hurry before someone rented this.



*PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!*



Top Notch Realty Inc

858-715-0688



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4115147)