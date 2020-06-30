All apartments in Santee
9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8

9877 Caspi Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9877 Caspi Gardens Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath upstair unit with garage in Santee - Best Deal in the area!
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath upstair unit with garage
Conveniently located at the center of Santee
With easy access from freeway exists of Mast Blvd and or Magnolia

To our East is Lake Jennings, Alphine, Lakeside area
To our south is the huge shopping district along Mission Gorge Road
To our west is the Santee Lake for Leisure and for fun
To out North is Kearny Mesa and Clairemoent Mesa area

Surrounded by great schools and colleges.
With easy access to freeways, Grossmont College and San Diego State Univeristy is within 7 miles
Within 15 miles, you are in Clairemeont Mesa area.

Great floor plan with close proximity to community pool
Open kitchen with upgarded cabinets and counter tops
Spacious dinning area is just next to the kitchen area
Cozy fireplace is another highlight

All 3 bedrooms are in good size and shape
Be impressed by the exceptionally large master suite

Unit offers great belcony and 1 car garage + 1 additional parking
You have to hurry before someone rented this.

*PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!*

Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4115147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 have any available units?
9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
Is 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 currently offering any rent specials?
9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 pet-friendly?
No, 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 offer parking?
Yes, 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 offers parking.
Does 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 have a pool?
Yes, 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 has a pool.
Does 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 have accessible units?
No, 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9877 Caspi Garden Dr #8 does not have units with air conditioning.

