9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Sunny Dual Master Upstairs Unit Close to Everything! - Come view this fantastic upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit. The main living room is large with plenty of natural sunlight, a beautiful brick fireplace, and fresh carpeting throughout. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and tiling.



Both bedrooms have attached bathrooms, large mirrored door closets, and ceiling fans. The master bathroom has a double sink, plenty of storage, and an upgraded standing shower.



This unit has air conditioning as well as one uncovered assigned parking spot and one garage. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water and sewer. AMG Props will bill back the water and sewer to the tenant.



Included Utilities: Trash

Pet Policy:Upon approval with $35/month



* Thorough background to be completed by each occupant over 18. Income verification documents are required.

* The application fee is $40 and non-refundable for any reason. Applications will be run based on the first complete set of applications received. Once approved, the applicant will have 24 hours to review & sign the rental agreement and 48 hours to pay the deposit. One time $99 tenant administrative fee and pro-rated first month's rent are due payable prior to resident move-in. Renters insurance is required for our resident’s protection.

*Service animals are permitted and must be screened and approved by a third-party screening company.



