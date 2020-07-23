All apartments in Santee
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4

9813 Caspi Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9813 Caspi Gardens Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Sunny Dual Master Upstairs Unit Close to Everything! - Come view this fantastic upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit. The main living room is large with plenty of natural sunlight, a beautiful brick fireplace, and fresh carpeting throughout. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and tiling.

Both bedrooms have attached bathrooms, large mirrored door closets, and ceiling fans. The master bathroom has a double sink, plenty of storage, and an upgraded standing shower.

This unit has air conditioning as well as one uncovered assigned parking spot and one garage. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water and sewer. AMG Props will bill back the water and sewer to the tenant.

Included Utilities: Trash
Pet Policy:Upon approval with $35/month

* Thorough background to be completed by each occupant over 18. Income verification documents are required.
* The application fee is $40 and non-refundable for any reason. Applications will be run based on the first complete set of applications received. Once approved, the applicant will have 24 hours to review & sign the rental agreement and 48 hours to pay the deposit. One time $99 tenant administrative fee and pro-rated first month's rent are due payable prior to resident move-in. Renters insurance is required for our resident’s protection.
*Service animals are permitted and must be screened and approved by a third-party screening company.

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE2085806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 have any available units?
9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 have?
Some of 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 currently offering any rent specials?
9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 is pet friendly.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 offer parking?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 offers parking.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 have a pool?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 has a pool.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 have accessible units?
No, 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9813 Caspi Gardens Drive #4 has units with air conditioning.
