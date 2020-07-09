9563 Cottonwood Avenue Unit A

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 2B/1.5BA w/ Bonus Room, A/C & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



This 2-story 2B+Den/1.5BA corner unit in the Magnolia community was recently remodeled throughout. Features include:

-Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms

-Vinyl flooring downstairs with new carpet upstairs

-Central air conditioning

-Washer/Dryer in unit

-Attached 1 car garage and 1 carport

-Downstair office/den with glass french doors and kitchen pass-through window

-Private patio

-Unit located near community pool



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2175

- WASHER/DRYER: Included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for an additional $40 per month per pet



Pets- Please check the advertisement to confirm if pets will be considered. If the property accepts dogs, you will be required to have your dog screened through PetScreening.com. There is a separate $20.00 non-refundable screening fee for dogs. Cats do not need to be screened through PetScreening.com. Fish in tanks of 5 gallons or less are not considered pets and will be accepted.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IThYTq8wUrw



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Santee, Magnolia community

- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities

- YARD: Private patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1974



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



