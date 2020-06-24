All apartments in Santee
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

9443 Hornbuckle Dr

9443 Hornbuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9443 Hornbuckle Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Lovely Yard, A/C & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 3B/2BA house available for lease in Santee featuring 1153 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Lovely landscaping throughout & backyard perfect for entertaining--large shaded patio, BBQ & great landscaping!
-Audio/visual speakers in bedrooms, bathrooms & patio--each w/ individual volume controls!
-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ quartzite countertops, custom appliances & large island!
-Spacious living room w/ fireplace
-Attached garage w/ bonus fridge & washer/dryer
-Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout w/ tile in kitchen & bathrooms!
-Central A/C & heat
-Two guest rooms--one converted into an office & the other a bright bedroom
-Master suite w/ large closets & attached private bathroom
-Upgraded full guest bathroom in hall

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2625
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DirBvdeJqJI
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Santee
- FLOORING: White oak natural hardwood & tile
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1973

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: stove top pop up fan, BBQ, outdoor fridge, bathtub jets, audio/visual equipment and garage fridge
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4773493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9443 Hornbuckle Dr have any available units?
9443 Hornbuckle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9443 Hornbuckle Dr have?
Some of 9443 Hornbuckle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9443 Hornbuckle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9443 Hornbuckle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9443 Hornbuckle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9443 Hornbuckle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9443 Hornbuckle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9443 Hornbuckle Dr offers parking.
Does 9443 Hornbuckle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9443 Hornbuckle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9443 Hornbuckle Dr have a pool?
No, 9443 Hornbuckle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9443 Hornbuckle Dr have accessible units?
No, 9443 Hornbuckle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9443 Hornbuckle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9443 Hornbuckle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9443 Hornbuckle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9443 Hornbuckle Dr has units with air conditioning.
