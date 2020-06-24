9443 Hornbuckle Dr

Amenities

Stunning 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Lovely Yard, A/C & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Stunning 3B/2BA house available for lease in Santee featuring 1153 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded property boasts:

-Lovely landscaping throughout & backyard perfect for entertaining--large shaded patio, BBQ & great landscaping!

-Audio/visual speakers in bedrooms, bathrooms & patio--each w/ individual volume controls!

-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ quartzite countertops, custom appliances & large island!

-Spacious living room w/ fireplace

-Attached garage w/ bonus fridge & washer/dryer

-Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout w/ tile in kitchen & bathrooms!

-Central A/C & heat

-Two guest rooms--one converted into an office & the other a bright bedroom

-Master suite w/ large closets & attached private bathroom

-Upgraded full guest bathroom in hall



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2625

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DirBvdeJqJI

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Santee

- FLOORING: White oak natural hardwood & tile

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage plus driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1973



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: stove top pop up fan, BBQ, outdoor fridge, bathtub jets, audio/visual equipment and garage fridge

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4773493)