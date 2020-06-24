9443 Hornbuckle Dr

Amenities
Stunning 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Lovely Yard, A/C & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Stunning 3B/2BA house available for lease in Santee featuring 1153 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Lovely landscaping throughout & backyard perfect for entertaining--large shaded patio, BBQ & great landscaping!
-Audio/visual speakers in bedrooms, bathrooms & patio--each w/ individual volume controls!
-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ quartzite countertops, custom appliances & large island!
-Spacious living room w/ fireplace
-Attached garage w/ bonus fridge & washer/dryer
-Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout w/ tile in kitchen & bathrooms!
-Central A/C & heat
-Two guest rooms--one converted into an office & the other a bright bedroom
-Master suite w/ large closets & attached private bathroom
-Upgraded full guest bathroom in hall
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2625
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DirBvdeJqJI
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Santee
- FLOORING: White oak natural hardwood & tile
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1973
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: stove top pop up fan, BBQ, outdoor fridge, bathtub jets, audio/visual equipment and garage fridge
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4773493)