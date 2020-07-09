All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 9424 Mandeville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9424 Mandeville Road
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

9424 Mandeville Road

9424 Mandeville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9424 Mandeville Road, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 3B/1BA House w/ Large Yard & Upgrades! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Well maintained 3B/1BA house available for lease located on a cul-de-sac in central Santee. This great home features 1326 SF of living space and boasts:
- Added privacy on this large corner lot
- Large driveway can accommodate multiple vehicles and great street parking available
- Covered front patio w/ newer fence work & stone accenting
- Dual pane windows throughout home
- Washer/dryer hookups in home
- Front entry opens to small foyer. Step left to access living room. Step forward to access kitchen & dining area
- Spacious dining area right off kitchen features: tile flooring & pass through to kitchen
- Upgraded kitchen features: granite counter tops, great views of backyard, access to backyard patio, & breakfast bar
- Large living room also features access to backyard, recessed lighting, & carpet floors
- Small hallway from living room through kitchen leads to bedrooms
- Bedrooms 1 & 2 each feature mirrored wardrobe doors
- Light and bright third bedroom
- Bathroom features: large vanity, & custom tile shower/tub combo
- Owner will furnish new washer/dryer for additional $50/month

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1925
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hookups
- AIR CONDITIONING: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets considered for additional $40/month pet rent per pet

Please check the advertisement to confirm if pets will be considered. If the property accepts dogs, you will be required to have your dog screened through PetScreening.com. There is a separate $20.00 non-refundable screening fee for dogs. Cats do not need to be screened through PetScreening.com. Fish in tanks of 5 gallons or less are not considered pets and will be accepted.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/b6rXki3a_3Y

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Santee
- PARKING: Driveway only
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible for landscaping
- YEAR BUILT: 1959

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Storage shed is as-is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5796447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9424 Mandeville Road have any available units?
9424 Mandeville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9424 Mandeville Road have?
Some of 9424 Mandeville Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9424 Mandeville Road currently offering any rent specials?
9424 Mandeville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9424 Mandeville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9424 Mandeville Road is pet friendly.
Does 9424 Mandeville Road offer parking?
Yes, 9424 Mandeville Road offers parking.
Does 9424 Mandeville Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9424 Mandeville Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9424 Mandeville Road have a pool?
No, 9424 Mandeville Road does not have a pool.
Does 9424 Mandeville Road have accessible units?
No, 9424 Mandeville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9424 Mandeville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9424 Mandeville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9424 Mandeville Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9424 Mandeville Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College