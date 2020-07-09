9424 Mandeville Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 3B/1BA House w/ Large Yard & Upgrades! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Well maintained 3B/1BA house available for lease located on a cul-de-sac in central Santee. This great home features 1326 SF of living space and boasts:

- Added privacy on this large corner lot

- Large driveway can accommodate multiple vehicles and great street parking available

- Covered front patio w/ newer fence work & stone accenting

- Dual pane windows throughout home

- Washer/dryer hookups in home

- Front entry opens to small foyer. Step left to access living room. Step forward to access kitchen & dining area

- Spacious dining area right off kitchen features: tile flooring & pass through to kitchen

- Upgraded kitchen features: granite counter tops, great views of backyard, access to backyard patio, & breakfast bar

- Large living room also features access to backyard, recessed lighting, & carpet floors

- Small hallway from living room through kitchen leads to bedrooms

- Bedrooms 1 & 2 each feature mirrored wardrobe doors

- Light and bright third bedroom

- Bathroom features: large vanity, & custom tile shower/tub combo

- Owner will furnish new washer/dryer for additional $50/month



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1925

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hookups

- AIR CONDITIONING: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets considered for additional $40/month pet rent per pet



Please check the advertisement to confirm if pets will be considered. If the property accepts dogs, you will be required to have your dog screened through PetScreening.com. There is a separate $20.00 non-refundable screening fee for dogs. Cats do not need to be screened through PetScreening.com. Fish in tanks of 5 gallons or less are not considered pets and will be accepted.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/b6rXki3a_3Y



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Santee

- PARKING: Driveway only

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible for landscaping

- YEAR BUILT: 1959



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Storage shed is as-is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



