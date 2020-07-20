All apartments in Santee
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

9340 Oakbourne Rd

9340 Oakbourne Road · No Longer Available
Location

9340 Oakbourne Road, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9340 Oakbourne Rd Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Santee Home FOR RENT -- Coming Soon - Great opportunity to rent this home in Santee.

This 3 bedroom 2 full bath plus extra living room space that could be a 4th bedroom enjoys peace and quiet while being close to schools in San Diego.

This location is great is you are going to SDSU, or Grossmont College.

House features:

- Three spacious bedrooms with converted garage for extra living space.
- Two full bathrooms upgraded
- Large open kitchen
- This living-room displays a lot of natural light into the home.
- Beautiful backyard with views of a canyon
- Washer & Dryer in unit.
- Plenty of parking in drive way

Please fill out one of our FREE rental applications for this unit on our our website to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4827133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9340 Oakbourne Rd have any available units?
9340 Oakbourne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
Is 9340 Oakbourne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9340 Oakbourne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9340 Oakbourne Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9340 Oakbourne Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9340 Oakbourne Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9340 Oakbourne Rd offers parking.
Does 9340 Oakbourne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9340 Oakbourne Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9340 Oakbourne Rd have a pool?
No, 9340 Oakbourne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9340 Oakbourne Rd have accessible units?
No, 9340 Oakbourne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9340 Oakbourne Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9340 Oakbourne Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9340 Oakbourne Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9340 Oakbourne Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
