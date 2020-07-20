Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

9340 Oakbourne Rd Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Santee Home FOR RENT -- Coming Soon - Great opportunity to rent this home in Santee.



This 3 bedroom 2 full bath plus extra living room space that could be a 4th bedroom enjoys peace and quiet while being close to schools in San Diego.



This location is great is you are going to SDSU, or Grossmont College.



House features:



- Three spacious bedrooms with converted garage for extra living space.

- Two full bathrooms upgraded

- Large open kitchen

- This living-room displays a lot of natural light into the home.

- Beautiful backyard with views of a canyon

- Washer & Dryer in unit.

- Plenty of parking in drive way



Please fill out one of our FREE rental applications for this unit on our our website to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4827133)