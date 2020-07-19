Amenities

9243 Lake Country Dr Available 02/05/20 3Br-2Ba Single Story House in Santee in Quiet Neighborhood! - Single story home on a corner lot. Property just minutes to local schools, shopping, dining and Santee Lakes.



This home has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has tile counter tops and the appliances are a gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



The property has central air conditioning, forced heating and a gas/wood fireplace in the family room. There are washer and dryer hook-ups available. Fenced backyard with patio. Parking in 2-car garage.



Renters insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619) 992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



