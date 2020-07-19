All apartments in Santee
9243 Lake Country Dr

9243 Lake Country Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9243 Lake Country Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9243 Lake Country Dr Available 02/05/20 3Br-2Ba Single Story House in Santee in Quiet Neighborhood! - Single story home on a corner lot. Property just minutes to local schools, shopping, dining and Santee Lakes.

This home has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has tile counter tops and the appliances are a gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

The property has central air conditioning, forced heating and a gas/wood fireplace in the family room. There are washer and dryer hook-ups available. Fenced backyard with patio. Parking in 2-car garage.

Renters insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619) 992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5438007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9243 Lake Country Dr have any available units?
9243 Lake Country Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9243 Lake Country Dr have?
Some of 9243 Lake Country Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9243 Lake Country Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9243 Lake Country Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9243 Lake Country Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9243 Lake Country Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9243 Lake Country Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9243 Lake Country Dr offers parking.
Does 9243 Lake Country Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9243 Lake Country Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9243 Lake Country Dr have a pool?
No, 9243 Lake Country Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9243 Lake Country Dr have accessible units?
No, 9243 Lake Country Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9243 Lake Country Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9243 Lake Country Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9243 Lake Country Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9243 Lake Country Dr has units with air conditioning.
