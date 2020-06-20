Amenities

8752 Wahl St. Available 07/10/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! 2 bedroom 1 bath with bonus room off master bedroom, with washer and dryer in unit, walking distance to Mission Trails, all appliances. Enclosed private backyard, pet friendly, community pool and lots of hiking trails



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Open Floor Plan

- Stainless Steel

- Patio

- Dining Room, Tile Floors

- Enclosed/ Fully Fenced Yard

- Energy Efficient Windows

- Cul-d-sac

- Assigned Parking

- Dryer

- Washer



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Sunset Greens Homeowners

- Community Dog Run

- Community Swimming Pool

- Overlooks Common Green

- Direct Trail Access to Mission Trails



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Assigned Spaces 87 & 52

HOA NAME: Sunset Greens Homeowners

YEAR BUILT: 1974

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE: NO



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets Allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet

- Tenant to pay for SDGE, cable, internet, $18 per month Resident Package

- Owner is responsible for Gardener, water, trash and sewer

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/js1TPO0QuTw



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



