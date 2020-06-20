All apartments in Santee
8752 Wahl St.

8752 Wahl Street · No Longer Available
Location

8752 Wahl Street, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
internet access
8752 Wahl St. Available 07/10/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! 2 bedroom 1 bath with bonus room off master bedroom, with washer and dryer in unit, walking distance to Mission Trails, all appliances. Enclosed private backyard, pet friendly, community pool and lots of hiking trails

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Open Floor Plan
- Stainless Steel
- Patio
- Dining Room, Tile Floors
- Enclosed/ Fully Fenced Yard
- Energy Efficient Windows
- Cul-d-sac
- Assigned Parking
- Dryer
- Washer

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Sunset Greens Homeowners
- Community Dog Run
- Community Swimming Pool
- Overlooks Common Green
- Direct Trail Access to Mission Trails

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Assigned Spaces 87 & 52
HOA NAME: Sunset Greens Homeowners
YEAR BUILT: 1974
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets Allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet
- Tenant to pay for SDGE, cable, internet, $18 per month Resident Package
- Owner is responsible for Gardener, water, trash and sewer
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/js1TPO0QuTw

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4129949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8752 Wahl St. have any available units?
8752 Wahl St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8752 Wahl St. have?
Some of 8752 Wahl St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8752 Wahl St. currently offering any rent specials?
8752 Wahl St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8752 Wahl St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8752 Wahl St. is pet friendly.
Does 8752 Wahl St. offer parking?
Yes, 8752 Wahl St. does offer parking.
Does 8752 Wahl St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8752 Wahl St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8752 Wahl St. have a pool?
Yes, 8752 Wahl St. has a pool.
Does 8752 Wahl St. have accessible units?
No, 8752 Wahl St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8752 Wahl St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8752 Wahl St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8752 Wahl St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8752 Wahl St. does not have units with air conditioning.
