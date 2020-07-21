All apartments in Santee
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

8533 Elliot Lane

8533 Elliot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8533 Elliot Lane, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
guest parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
4 BR 2.5 BA detached modern single-family home. - Located just north of Fletcher Hills with expansive views to the north and east in a relatively new development of detached single-family homes called Vista Este. New luxury vinyl plank flooring recently installed throughout the home, energy-efficient windows and appliances, LG HI-MACS kitchen countertop, 50-gallon water heater, as well as ceiling fan/light fixtures in all of the bedrooms. Weekly gardening service for the front of the home and common areas of the development provided by the Owner through the homeowners association. Enjoy a modest private backyard as well as the nearby community pool. Attached full-sized 2-car garage for additional storage space and direct access to the living room. Central forced air-conditioning & heating system with an integrated digital thermostat. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor. House sits at the top of a foothill at the end of a cul-de-sac, with guest parking available along Brelco St. or Fanita Dr. Community pool accessible exclusively for Vista Este's 33 homes.

To view additional photos of any currently available Orgel Property Management rental postings or self-schedule from available showing dates and times please visit the full desktop version of our website and then click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab.

Tenants to be responsible for payment of all variable utilities such as water and sewer, electricity, natural gas, trash removal, and telecommunications service if so desired; e.g. Padre Dam, San Diego Gas & Electric, Waste Management, and Cox Communications. The exact amount of the security deposit to be determined based upon Tenants' credit scores and previous rental/credit history. Credit screening with background check application fee of $45 per adult to be tendered online if interested in applying to rent.

Seeking non-smoking Tenants for an initial one-year lease term. Lease extensions can be discussed later.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4201605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8533 Elliot Lane have any available units?
8533 Elliot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8533 Elliot Lane have?
Some of 8533 Elliot Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8533 Elliot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8533 Elliot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8533 Elliot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8533 Elliot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 8533 Elliot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8533 Elliot Lane offers parking.
Does 8533 Elliot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8533 Elliot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8533 Elliot Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8533 Elliot Lane has a pool.
Does 8533 Elliot Lane have accessible units?
No, 8533 Elliot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8533 Elliot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8533 Elliot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8533 Elliot Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8533 Elliot Lane has units with air conditioning.
