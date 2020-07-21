8533 Elliot Lane

Amenities

garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan guest parking extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

4 BR 2.5 BA detached modern single-family home. - Located just north of Fletcher Hills with expansive views to the north and east in a relatively new development of detached single-family homes called Vista Este. New luxury vinyl plank flooring recently installed throughout the home, energy-efficient windows and appliances, LG HI-MACS kitchen countertop, 50-gallon water heater, as well as ceiling fan/light fixtures in all of the bedrooms. Weekly gardening service for the front of the home and common areas of the development provided by the Owner through the homeowners association. Enjoy a modest private backyard as well as the nearby community pool. Attached full-sized 2-car garage for additional storage space and direct access to the living room. Central forced air-conditioning & heating system with an integrated digital thermostat. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor. House sits at the top of a foothill at the end of a cul-de-sac, with guest parking available along Brelco St. or Fanita Dr. Community pool accessible exclusively for Vista Este's 33 homes.



To view additional photos of any currently available Orgel Property Management rental postings or self-schedule from available showing dates and times please visit the full desktop version of our website and then click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab.



Tenants to be responsible for payment of all variable utilities such as water and sewer, electricity, natural gas, trash removal, and telecommunications service if so desired; e.g. Padre Dam, San Diego Gas & Electric, Waste Management, and Cox Communications. The exact amount of the security deposit to be determined based upon Tenants' credit scores and previous rental/credit history. Credit screening with background check application fee of $45 per adult to be tendered online if interested in applying to rent.



Seeking non-smoking Tenants for an initial one-year lease term. Lease extensions can be discussed later.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4201605)