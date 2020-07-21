All apartments in Santee
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:44 AM

8301 Mission Gorge Rd

8301 Mission Gorge Road · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Mission Gorge Road, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
MEADOWBROOK PARK - Year Built: 1999, 1511 sqft. SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY Security Gated Community/Wheelchair Access
This charming Manufacture home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus an office/spare room. It has an open living room with fireplace which overlooks the dining room. The kitchen is a gourmet dream with plenty of counter and cabinet space. It also has a breakfast nook. The laundry/utility room has pantry storage. The Master Bedroom is spacious and has its own private master bathroom with separate vanity, spa tub and walk-in shower. This home has a covered front porch which has access to the enclosed backyard. This backyard is low maintenance with artificial grass, an irrigation water system for the flowers and fruit trees. A storage shed is included. A two-car covered carport has entrance to the home. Park amenities: Renovated pool, spa, showers, and sauna. There is a community game room for potlucks, bingo, and holiday celebrations. RV parking available. Come and enjoy the park! Close to shopping and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Mission Gorge Rd have any available units?
8301 Mission Gorge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8301 Mission Gorge Rd have?
Some of 8301 Mission Gorge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 Mission Gorge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Mission Gorge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Mission Gorge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 Mission Gorge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8301 Mission Gorge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8301 Mission Gorge Rd offers parking.
Does 8301 Mission Gorge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8301 Mission Gorge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Mission Gorge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8301 Mission Gorge Rd has a pool.
Does 8301 Mission Gorge Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 8301 Mission Gorge Rd has accessible units.
Does 8301 Mission Gorge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 Mission Gorge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 Mission Gorge Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8301 Mission Gorge Rd has units with air conditioning.
