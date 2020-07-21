8301 Mission Gorge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna

MEADOWBROOK PARK - Year Built: 1999, 1511 sqft. SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY Security Gated Community/Wheelchair Access

This charming Manufacture home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus an office/spare room. It has an open living room with fireplace which overlooks the dining room. The kitchen is a gourmet dream with plenty of counter and cabinet space. It also has a breakfast nook. The laundry/utility room has pantry storage. The Master Bedroom is spacious and has its own private master bathroom with separate vanity, spa tub and walk-in shower. This home has a covered front porch which has access to the enclosed backyard. This backyard is low maintenance with artificial grass, an irrigation water system for the flowers and fruit trees. A storage shed is included. A two-car covered carport has entrance to the home. Park amenities: Renovated pool, spa, showers, and sauna. There is a community game room for potlucks, bingo, and holiday celebrations. RV parking available. Come and enjoy the park! Close to shopping and freeways.