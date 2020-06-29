Amenities

8113 Calle Fanita Dr Available 03/13/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo w/ Patio, Garage Parking Spaces, Laundry - Please read the entire description. The pictures shown are from 2019 they will be updated with current pictures in March.



This 3 bed, 2 bath condo will be available starting 3/13/2020. Renovated in February 2019 with new carpet, paint throughout, kitchen cabinets and counters, bathroom counters, and master bathroom shower. Private patio off of the kitchen. Two garage parking spaces in a shared garage. Laundry hook-ups for a stacked washer/dryer inside the unit, but the machine will not be provided. Water and Trash are included with the rent. Residents will have access to the community pool. Maximum 2 small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $500 increased deposit and $50/mo per pet rent increase. This unit is occupied. Please do not disturb the residents.



VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY BEGIN 3/13/2020: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com to do a Self Tour when it is ready.

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum)

3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for

clarification if necessary.

5. A United States Social Security Number

6. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com



