All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 8113 Calle Fanita Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
8113 Calle Fanita Dr
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

8113 Calle Fanita Dr

8113 Calle Fanita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8113 Calle Fanita, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
8113 Calle Fanita Dr Available 03/13/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo w/ Patio, Garage Parking Spaces, Laundry - Please read the entire description. The pictures shown are from 2019 they will be updated with current pictures in March.

This 3 bed, 2 bath condo will be available starting 3/13/2020. Renovated in February 2019 with new carpet, paint throughout, kitchen cabinets and counters, bathroom counters, and master bathroom shower. Private patio off of the kitchen. Two garage parking spaces in a shared garage. Laundry hook-ups for a stacked washer/dryer inside the unit, but the machine will not be provided. Water and Trash are included with the rent. Residents will have access to the community pool. Maximum 2 small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $500 increased deposit and $50/mo per pet rent increase. This unit is occupied. Please do not disturb the residents.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY BEGIN 3/13/2020: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com to do a Self Tour when it is ready.
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum)
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for
clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

(RLNE5572796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 Calle Fanita Dr have any available units?
8113 Calle Fanita Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8113 Calle Fanita Dr have?
Some of 8113 Calle Fanita Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8113 Calle Fanita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Calle Fanita Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Calle Fanita Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8113 Calle Fanita Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8113 Calle Fanita Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8113 Calle Fanita Dr offers parking.
Does 8113 Calle Fanita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8113 Calle Fanita Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Calle Fanita Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8113 Calle Fanita Dr has a pool.
Does 8113 Calle Fanita Dr have accessible units?
No, 8113 Calle Fanita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Calle Fanita Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8113 Calle Fanita Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8113 Calle Fanita Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8113 Calle Fanita Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College