Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage

213 River Park Dr #29 Available 05/22/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM SANTEE TOWNHOME-CLOSE TO ALL! - This lovely 2 story townhome is perfectly situated next to Santee Trolley Square Town Center which features shops and restaurants like Phils BBQ, Target, Barnes and Noble, Starbucks and a 24 Hr Fitness. Easy commuting is available on the 52, 67 and 125 freeways. This unit also features a great private patio area, 2 car garage and AC. All 3 bedrooms are good sized and the master suite enjoys a large walk-in closet. Other features include built in speaker system in the living room and security equipment (no monitoring provided). In unit full sized washer and dryer. Small pets considered. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



