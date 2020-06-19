All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 213 River Park Dr #29.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
213 River Park Dr #29
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

213 River Park Dr #29

213 River Park Drive · (619) 305-0542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

213 River Park Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 River Park Dr #29 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1369 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
213 River Park Dr #29 Available 05/22/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM SANTEE TOWNHOME-CLOSE TO ALL! - This lovely 2 story townhome is perfectly situated next to Santee Trolley Square Town Center which features shops and restaurants like Phils BBQ, Target, Barnes and Noble, Starbucks and a 24 Hr Fitness. Easy commuting is available on the 52, 67 and 125 freeways. This unit also features a great private patio area, 2 car garage and AC. All 3 bedrooms are good sized and the master suite enjoys a large walk-in closet. Other features include built in speaker system in the living room and security equipment (no monitoring provided). In unit full sized washer and dryer. Small pets considered. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5762445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 River Park Dr #29 have any available units?
213 River Park Dr #29 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 River Park Dr #29 have?
Some of 213 River Park Dr #29's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 River Park Dr #29 currently offering any rent specials?
213 River Park Dr #29 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 River Park Dr #29 pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 River Park Dr #29 is pet friendly.
Does 213 River Park Dr #29 offer parking?
Yes, 213 River Park Dr #29 does offer parking.
Does 213 River Park Dr #29 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 River Park Dr #29 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 River Park Dr #29 have a pool?
No, 213 River Park Dr #29 does not have a pool.
Does 213 River Park Dr #29 have accessible units?
No, 213 River Park Dr #29 does not have accessible units.
Does 213 River Park Dr #29 have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 River Park Dr #29 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 River Park Dr #29 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 River Park Dr #29 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 213 River Park Dr #29?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity