Santee, CA
1411 Calabria Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:58 PM

1411 Calabria Street

1411 Calabria Street · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Calabria Street, Santee, CA 92071
Sky Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live on top of the world in one of the best units in Sky Ranch with views, views and more views!!!

This two story corner unit is located at the top of the hill at the back of the community. It has the largest floor plan available and is one of the most desirable units.

Entertain guests in your large kitchen and open living room. Enjoy breakfast above the clouds in the morning and nightly sunsets from the comfort of your home. Great community amenities available as well.

Contact us for more information and to schedule a showing.

Leasing Agent - Mrs. Darlene Murphy
619-930-4983
Viewings are scheduled during evening hours Monday-Friday and Saturdays between 9 am - 12 pm

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Calabria Street have any available units?
1411 Calabria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
Is 1411 Calabria Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Calabria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Calabria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Calabria Street is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Calabria Street offer parking?
No, 1411 Calabria Street does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Calabria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Calabria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Calabria Street have a pool?
No, 1411 Calabria Street does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Calabria Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 Calabria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Calabria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Calabria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Calabria Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Calabria Street does not have units with air conditioning.

