10648 King Phillip Court.
Santee, CA
10648 King Phillip Court
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:40 PM

10648 King Phillip Court

10648 King Phillip Court · No Longer Available
Santee
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10648 King Phillip Court, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/943313a057 ---- This spacious 3 bed / 1.5 bath / 1,190 sqft condo is located in a great neighborhood - close to parks, freeway, and schools. Features include: -Well-kept community with pool and playground -2-story unit - main living area downstairs - all bedrooms upstairs -Beautiful laminate flooring throughout main living area -Kitchen with dishwasher and stove/oven included (Tenant provides their own refrigerator) -Private patio outside kitchen and dining area -Washer/dryer hookups inside unit (Tenant provides their own washer/dryer) -1-car garage and single carport space, both accessible from private yard in back of unit -Ceiling fans throughout -Master bedroom has walk-in closet -Pet friendly - cats and dogs under 30 lb. -1-year lease term Available 06/25. Rent $2,100/mo. Security deposit $2,300. All utilities, except trash, paid by tenant. Tenants required to have renter\'s insurance. 1 Car Garage 1 Car Port 2 Story Unit Community Pool And Playground Laundry Hook Ups In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10648 King Phillip Court have any available units?
10648 King Phillip Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10648 King Phillip Court have?
Some of 10648 King Phillip Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10648 King Phillip Court currently offering any rent specials?
10648 King Phillip Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10648 King Phillip Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10648 King Phillip Court is pet friendly.
Does 10648 King Phillip Court offer parking?
Yes, 10648 King Phillip Court offers parking.
Does 10648 King Phillip Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10648 King Phillip Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10648 King Phillip Court have a pool?
Yes, 10648 King Phillip Court has a pool.
Does 10648 King Phillip Court have accessible units?
No, 10648 King Phillip Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10648 King Phillip Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10648 King Phillip Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10648 King Phillip Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10648 King Phillip Court does not have units with air conditioning.

