10648 King Phillip Court.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/943313a057 ---- This spacious 3 bed / 1.5 bath / 1,190 sqft condo is located in a great neighborhood - close to parks, freeway, and schools. Features include: -Well-kept community with pool and playground -2-story unit - main living area downstairs - all bedrooms upstairs -Beautiful laminate flooring throughout main living area -Kitchen with dishwasher and stove/oven included (Tenant provides their own refrigerator) -Private patio outside kitchen and dining area -Washer/dryer hookups inside unit (Tenant provides their own washer/dryer) -1-car garage and single carport space, both accessible from private yard in back of unit -Ceiling fans throughout -Master bedroom has walk-in closet -Pet friendly - cats and dogs under 30 lb. -1-year lease term Available 06/25. Rent $2,100/mo. Security deposit $2,300. All utilities, except trash, paid by tenant. Tenants required to have renter\'s insurance. 1 Car Garage 1 Car Port 2 Story Unit Community Pool And Playground Laundry Hook Ups In Unit