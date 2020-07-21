All apartments in Santee
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

10265 Princess Sarit Way

10265 Princess Sarit Way · No Longer Available
Location

10265 Princess Sarit Way, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
10265 Princess Sarit Way Available 10/14/19 Townhouse close to schools in Santee! - Air-conditioned, end unit two story town-home on cul de sac with neutral carpet and tile, white cabinetry, butcher block counters and neutral paint. The unit features appliances including newer refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and microwave plus full size washer and dryer in its own laundry room next to half bath on the first floor. All three bedrooms are on the second floor. Large master bedroom features a large deck/balcony and a private bathroom with shower. Second full bath upstairs with tub/shower combo. The living room and separate dining area are spacious. Enter the fenced front yard to front door access and to large patio area. The home also features storage, ceiling fans and linen closets. Detached two car garage is just steps from the unit, with the community pool and spa also very close. Close to Santee shopping, Santana High School and restaurants. Will allow two pets under 25lbs.
DRE01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2333270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10265 Princess Sarit Way have any available units?
10265 Princess Sarit Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10265 Princess Sarit Way have?
Some of 10265 Princess Sarit Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10265 Princess Sarit Way currently offering any rent specials?
10265 Princess Sarit Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10265 Princess Sarit Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10265 Princess Sarit Way is pet friendly.
Does 10265 Princess Sarit Way offer parking?
Yes, 10265 Princess Sarit Way offers parking.
Does 10265 Princess Sarit Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10265 Princess Sarit Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10265 Princess Sarit Way have a pool?
Yes, 10265 Princess Sarit Way has a pool.
Does 10265 Princess Sarit Way have accessible units?
No, 10265 Princess Sarit Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10265 Princess Sarit Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10265 Princess Sarit Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10265 Princess Sarit Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10265 Princess Sarit Way has units with air conditioning.
