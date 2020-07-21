Amenities

10265 Princess Sarit Way Available 10/14/19 Townhouse close to schools in Santee! - Air-conditioned, end unit two story town-home on cul de sac with neutral carpet and tile, white cabinetry, butcher block counters and neutral paint. The unit features appliances including newer refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and microwave plus full size washer and dryer in its own laundry room next to half bath on the first floor. All three bedrooms are on the second floor. Large master bedroom features a large deck/balcony and a private bathroom with shower. Second full bath upstairs with tub/shower combo. The living room and separate dining area are spacious. Enter the fenced front yard to front door access and to large patio area. The home also features storage, ceiling fans and linen closets. Detached two car garage is just steps from the unit, with the community pool and spa also very close. Close to Santee shopping, Santana High School and restaurants. Will allow two pets under 25lbs.

No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2333270)