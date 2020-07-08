Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

10215 Prince Jed Court Available 05/20/20 Great home in quiet Santee neighborhood close to everything! - Enjoy the many comforts of this fabulous 3+ home in a very quiet community. This home has three bedrooms plus a den and over 1500 square feet.



Large backyard- perfect for entertaining during the upcoming summer! In addition to a spacious backyard, the home comes with an extra enclosed patio area making the home feel huge! With the hot summer approaching, you'll be able to stay cool with the AC that comes with the home. A fireplace sits in the living room waiting to warm you up during the winter months.



Located Near Woodglen Vista Park, Cajon Park School and Santana High School! Also just a quick drive to the brand new Santee Town Center, which has several shops and restaurants!



Contact us today to schedule a tour!!



(RLNE5762894)