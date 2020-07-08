All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 10215 Prince Jed Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
10215 Prince Jed Court
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

10215 Prince Jed Court

10215 Prince Jed Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10215 Prince Jed Court, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
10215 Prince Jed Court Available 05/20/20 Great home in quiet Santee neighborhood close to everything! - Enjoy the many comforts of this fabulous 3+ home in a very quiet community. This home has three bedrooms plus a den and over 1500 square feet.

Large backyard- perfect for entertaining during the upcoming summer! In addition to a spacious backyard, the home comes with an extra enclosed patio area making the home feel huge! With the hot summer approaching, you'll be able to stay cool with the AC that comes with the home. A fireplace sits in the living room waiting to warm you up during the winter months.

Located Near Woodglen Vista Park, Cajon Park School and Santana High School! Also just a quick drive to the brand new Santee Town Center, which has several shops and restaurants!

Contact us today to schedule a tour!!

(RLNE5762894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10215 Prince Jed Court have any available units?
10215 Prince Jed Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
Is 10215 Prince Jed Court currently offering any rent specials?
10215 Prince Jed Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10215 Prince Jed Court pet-friendly?
No, 10215 Prince Jed Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10215 Prince Jed Court offer parking?
No, 10215 Prince Jed Court does not offer parking.
Does 10215 Prince Jed Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10215 Prince Jed Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10215 Prince Jed Court have a pool?
No, 10215 Prince Jed Court does not have a pool.
Does 10215 Prince Jed Court have accessible units?
No, 10215 Prince Jed Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10215 Prince Jed Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10215 Prince Jed Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10215 Prince Jed Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10215 Prince Jed Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College