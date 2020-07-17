Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Single family house Available 08/01/20 Mountain views;Nature,warm and bright..Feel breeze every afternoon and listen wind charming...

This immaculate furnished,2 story home is located in the exclusive Ragle Ranch neighborhood which connects directly(50 feet) to Taylor Mountain Regional Park . Stunning views of Taylor MT. out the Master bedroom, you will wake up to this every morning! Built by Meritage Homes & containing the most energy efficient features with solar system,saving your money every month. Located on a quiet neighborhood but still very easy, access to Hwy 12/101,fast train station,all major stores and downtown. This home boasts a 2 car garage, polished laminate wood flooring downstairs and the granite counters in kitchen just sparkle! Included , upstairs and downstairs usjustable AC, stainless steel refrigerator,dish machine, washer/dryer & gas range stove/oven .Master bedroom has king size orthobetic matress with wooden bedroom set. other 2 rooms has full size beds .Patio and backyard is good for entertain and relaxing. Located in the heart of Sonoma County Wine Country..small pets ok,non smokers..



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1729-allan-way-santa-rosa-ca-95404-usa-unit-single-family-house/847e2aa9-54b0-42dc-9447-f3bfdc39d9f1



(RLNE5892138)