Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1729 Allan Way

1729 Allan Way · (855) 351-0683
Location

1729 Allan Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Single family house · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Single family house Available 08/01/20 Mountain views;Nature,warm and bright..Feel breeze every afternoon and listen wind charming...
This immaculate furnished,2 story home is located in the exclusive Ragle Ranch neighborhood which connects directly(50 feet) to Taylor Mountain Regional Park . Stunning views of Taylor MT. out the Master bedroom, you will wake up to this every morning! Built by Meritage Homes & containing the most energy efficient features with solar system,saving your money every month. Located on a quiet neighborhood but still very easy, access to Hwy 12/101,fast train station,all major stores and downtown. This home boasts a 2 car garage, polished laminate wood flooring downstairs and the granite counters in kitchen just sparkle! Included , upstairs and downstairs usjustable AC, stainless steel refrigerator,dish machine, washer/dryer & gas range stove/oven .Master bedroom has king size orthobetic matress with wooden bedroom set. other 2 rooms has full size beds .Patio and backyard is good for entertain and relaxing. Located in the heart of Sonoma County Wine Country..small pets ok,non smokers..

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1729-allan-way-santa-rosa-ca-95404-usa-unit-single-family-house/847e2aa9-54b0-42dc-9447-f3bfdc39d9f1

(RLNE5892138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Allan Way have any available units?
1729 Allan Way has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Allan Way have?
Some of 1729 Allan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Allan Way currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Allan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Allan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 Allan Way is pet friendly.
Does 1729 Allan Way offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Allan Way offers parking.
Does 1729 Allan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 Allan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Allan Way have a pool?
No, 1729 Allan Way does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Allan Way have accessible units?
No, 1729 Allan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Allan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Allan Way has units with dishwashers.
