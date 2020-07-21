9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Highly Desired Complex in Santa Fe Springs, This home features a freshly landscaped community perfect for those afternoon walks. Community pool with club house. Home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths (Half bath downstairs). Tile through out on first floor, with an open living room and great size dinning area. Kitchen upgraded with stunning new cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel range/oven & microwave. Sliding door to front patio area, perfect for entertaining guests. Newer carpeting at stairway and upstairs. Bedrooms are all featured upstairs, Large master suite with walk-in his & hers closets and private bathroom with upgraded cabinetry and quartz countertops. Two additional bedrooms with full bath off hallway. This property won't last!!!