9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:44 AM

9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148

9765 Alburtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9765 Alburtis Avenue, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Highly Desired Complex in Santa Fe Springs, This home features a freshly landscaped community perfect for those afternoon walks. Community pool with club house. Home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths (Half bath downstairs). Tile through out on first floor, with an open living room and great size dinning area. Kitchen upgraded with stunning new cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel range/oven & microwave. Sliding door to front patio area, perfect for entertaining guests. Newer carpeting at stairway and upstairs. Bedrooms are all featured upstairs, Large master suite with walk-in his & hers closets and private bathroom with upgraded cabinetry and quartz countertops. Two additional bedrooms with full bath off hallway. This property won't last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 have any available units?
9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe Springs, CA.
What amenities does 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 have?
Some of 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 currently offering any rent specials?
9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 pet-friendly?
No, 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe Springs.
Does 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 offer parking?
Yes, 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 offers parking.
Does 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 have a pool?
Yes, 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 has a pool.
Does 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 have accessible units?
No, 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 does not have accessible units.
Does 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9765 Alburtis Ave Apt 148 has units with air conditioning.
