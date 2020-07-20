10563 Mandevilla Ct

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2019 A two story home in a quiet area in Santa Fe Springs inside The Villages at Heritage Springs community. This property was built in late 2012 with upgraded laminate floors throughout the house and upgraded kitchen with open-concept where living room, kitchen and dining area connect making it perfect for family time or entertaining. Upstairs two bedroom includes jack and jill full bathroom, loft and master bedroom with his and her's walk-in closets. The gated community offers amenities such as heated swimming pools with barbecue areas and jacuzzi, exercise area, half basketball court and playground for kids. This house is GREEN and it is equipped with SunPower solar panels which makes utility bills lower. This house also have water filter and water softener, plantation shutters to ALL windows, laundry room in the second floor and keyless entry to main and garage doors. Small dogs are welcome, additional $50/mo.