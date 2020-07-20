All apartments in Santa Fe Springs
10563 Mandevilla Ct
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:29 AM

10563 Mandevilla Ct

10563 Mandevilla Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10563 Mandevilla Ct, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
cats allowed
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2019 A two story home in a quiet area in Santa Fe Springs inside The Villages at Heritage Springs community. This property was built in late 2012 with upgraded laminate floors throughout the house and upgraded kitchen with open-concept where living room, kitchen and dining area connect making it perfect for family time or entertaining. Upstairs two bedroom includes jack and jill full bathroom, loft and master bedroom with his and her's walk-in closets. The gated community offers amenities such as heated swimming pools with barbecue areas and jacuzzi, exercise area, half basketball court and playground for kids. This house is GREEN and it is equipped with SunPower solar panels which makes utility bills lower. This house also have water filter and water softener, plantation shutters to ALL windows, laundry room in the second floor and keyless entry to main and garage doors. Small dogs are welcome, additional $50/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10563 Mandevilla Ct have any available units?
10563 Mandevilla Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe Springs, CA.
What amenities does 10563 Mandevilla Ct have?
Some of 10563 Mandevilla Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10563 Mandevilla Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10563 Mandevilla Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10563 Mandevilla Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10563 Mandevilla Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10563 Mandevilla Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10563 Mandevilla Ct offers parking.
Does 10563 Mandevilla Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10563 Mandevilla Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10563 Mandevilla Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10563 Mandevilla Ct has a pool.
Does 10563 Mandevilla Ct have accessible units?
No, 10563 Mandevilla Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10563 Mandevilla Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10563 Mandevilla Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10563 Mandevilla Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10563 Mandevilla Ct has units with air conditioning.
