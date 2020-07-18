All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

27535 Orsini Avenue

27535 Orsini Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

27535 Orsini Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Santa Clarita Home! - This Santa Clarita home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to great restaurants, shopping, movies, etc. The home has been well maintained with newer wood flooring throughout. The kitchen has newer granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances and sink. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinet space and the laundry area off the kitchen with enough space to add a break table or extra large dining table that could easily extend into the formal dining area. The dining area opens into a large living room. There are 4 spacious bedrooms with extra deep closets with the master bedroom having a walk in closet and private bathroom. The enclosed backyard is newly landscape with a covered patio. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515 cell/text great, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule an interview.

(RLNE2546190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27535 Orsini Avenue have any available units?
27535 Orsini Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 27535 Orsini Avenue have?
Some of 27535 Orsini Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27535 Orsini Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27535 Orsini Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27535 Orsini Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27535 Orsini Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 27535 Orsini Avenue offer parking?
No, 27535 Orsini Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 27535 Orsini Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27535 Orsini Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27535 Orsini Avenue have a pool?
No, 27535 Orsini Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27535 Orsini Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27535 Orsini Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27535 Orsini Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 27535 Orsini Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
