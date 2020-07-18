27535 Orsini Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Santa Clarita Home! - This Santa Clarita home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to great restaurants, shopping, movies, etc. The home has been well maintained with newer wood flooring throughout. The kitchen has newer granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances and sink. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinet space and the laundry area off the kitchen with enough space to add a break table or extra large dining table that could easily extend into the formal dining area. The dining area opens into a large living room. There are 4 spacious bedrooms with extra deep closets with the master bedroom having a walk in closet and private bathroom. The enclosed backyard is newly landscape with a covered patio. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515 cell/text great, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule an interview.



