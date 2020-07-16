27414 Sycamore Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded single story 3 BR 2 BA home with newer roof, new modern design flooring, newer paint throughout and newer fixtures that shows lite & bright and is a must see. The house has newer engineered wood flooring in all bedrooms and the hallway; modern tile flooring in the kitchen, dining/family room and bath. Enter into a spacious living room with a brick lined fireplace. The kitchen is well laid out for your chef's activities and besides a breakfast nook area, it also has a formal dining/family room. The dining has a slider access to a private backyard with a open stone patio and a second covered patio. Patio furniture comes with the house. The large size kitchen has granite counters with white appliances. The kitchen and family/dining room have off white designer porcelain tiles. Newer paint, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, and mirrored closet door in master bedroom. Master bedroom has its own separate shower and also a large size tub with a Jacuzzi. All bedrooms have ceiling fans with lights as well as all closets have organizers. Two car attached garage which has a loft access for storage. Covered and open patio in back yard offers privacy. Plenty of street parking for additional cars besides the garage and driveway. Loc close to a Park, Elem and Jr High School. Showings from May 21, 2020. Text Bob at 661-513-4433 for details.Prior to showing, Agents & Buyers to review Rules for Entry (See Supplements) and also sign Forms PEAD-LR/V & BPPP prior to each showing.