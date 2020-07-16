All apartments in Santa Clarita
Find more places like 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clarita, CA
/
27414 Sycamore Creek Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

27414 Sycamore Creek Drive

27414 Sycamore Creek Drive · (661) 513-4433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clarita
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

27414 Sycamore Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded single story 3 BR 2 BA home with newer roof, new modern design flooring, newer paint throughout and newer fixtures that shows lite & bright and is a must see. The house has newer engineered wood flooring in all bedrooms and the hallway; modern tile flooring in the kitchen, dining/family room and bath. Enter into a spacious living room with a brick lined fireplace. The kitchen is well laid out for your chef's activities and besides a breakfast nook area, it also has a formal dining/family room. The dining has a slider access to a private backyard with a open stone patio and a second covered patio. Patio furniture comes with the house. The large size kitchen has granite counters with white appliances. The kitchen and family/dining room have off white designer porcelain tiles. Newer paint, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, and mirrored closet door in master bedroom. Master bedroom has its own separate shower and also a large size tub with a Jacuzzi. All bedrooms have ceiling fans with lights as well as all closets have organizers. Two car attached garage which has a loft access for storage. Covered and open patio in back yard offers privacy. Plenty of street parking for additional cars besides the garage and driveway. Loc close to a Park, Elem and Jr High School. Showings from May 21, 2020. Text Bob at 661-513-4433 for details.Prior to showing, Agents & Buyers to review Rules for Entry (See Supplements) and also sign Forms PEAD-LR/V & BPPP prior to each showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive have any available units?
27414 Sycamore Creek Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive have?
Some of 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27414 Sycamore Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 27414 Sycamore Creek Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oaks Apartments
27105 Silver Oak Ln
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Park Sierra
18414 Jakes Way
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky
Santa Clarita, CA 91354
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91354
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clarita Apartments with PoolsSanta Clarita Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Torrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity