Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool air conditioning ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

25811 Tournament Road #H10 Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! 1 Bedroom Condo in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway in the Valencia Fairways. This Condo offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft of living space.



Available July 1st.



No showings at this time.



- Property Managed by Owner

- Small Pets Considered

- Open Floor Plan

- Central AC/Heat

- Ceiling Fan

- Recessed Lighting

- Laminate Flooring

- Kitchen Open to Family Room

- Breakfast Nook

- Tile Countertops

- On-Site Community Laundry

- Covered Balcony

- 1 Assigned Carport Parking

- Community Pool/Spa

- Community Clubhouse

- Community Tennis Court

- Community Recreation Area

- Refrigerator - Not Warranted

- Trash and Water Included



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



(RLNE5421657)