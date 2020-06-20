23904 Windward Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

GORGEOUS FORMER MODEL HOME at BRIDGEPORT ! LAKE FRONT VIEW ! Highly upgraded spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, each with their own bath plus built in desk upstairs. Engineer hardwood downstairs, carpet floor upstairs. Plantation shutters, formal dining room with french doors opening to court yard. Master suite has built-in fireplace, walk-in closet, separate shower & tub. Community features a pool, spa, clubhouse. Close to great schools, Restaurant, Shopping, Recreation center, Entertainment and MUCH MORE !!!