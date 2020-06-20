All apartments in Santa Clarita
23904 Windward Lane

23904 Windward Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23904 Windward Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Bridgeport

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
GORGEOUS FORMER MODEL HOME at BRIDGEPORT ! LAKE FRONT VIEW ! Highly upgraded spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, each with their own bath plus built in desk upstairs. Engineer hardwood downstairs, carpet floor upstairs. Plantation shutters, formal dining room with french doors opening to court yard. Master suite has built-in fireplace, walk-in closet, separate shower & tub. Community features a pool, spa, clubhouse. Close to great schools, Restaurant, Shopping, Recreation center, Entertainment and MUCH MORE !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23904 Windward Lane have any available units?
23904 Windward Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 23904 Windward Lane have?
Some of 23904 Windward Lane's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23904 Windward Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23904 Windward Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23904 Windward Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23904 Windward Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 23904 Windward Lane offer parking?
No, 23904 Windward Lane does not offer parking.
Does 23904 Windward Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23904 Windward Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23904 Windward Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23904 Windward Lane has a pool.
Does 23904 Windward Lane have accessible units?
No, 23904 Windward Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23904 Windward Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23904 Windward Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
