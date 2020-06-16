All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:06 AM

20402 Delight Street

20402 Delight Street · (818) 399-4066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20402 Delight Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Ranch Styled 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood only blocks away form Rio Vista Elementary School. The home has been updated in recent years. In addition the home does have an office. The attached 2 car garage has direct access to the house. Laundry hook ups are in the garage. Large Pet Friendly Backyard which is fully fenced in and perfect for entertaining with a large covered patio area. Tenant pays all utilities and landscaping, must have a renters insurance policy of a minimum of $100,000 liability coverage, possibly more depending if you have pets. All prospective tenants must sign and deliver a PEAD form prior viewing or you will not be allowed in the home. Currently tenant occupied, showings are by appointment only, Please do not Disturb current tenant. Contact Julian at julian4re@gmail.com for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20402 Delight Street have any available units?
20402 Delight Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 20402 Delight Street have?
Some of 20402 Delight Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20402 Delight Street currently offering any rent specials?
20402 Delight Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20402 Delight Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20402 Delight Street is pet friendly.
Does 20402 Delight Street offer parking?
Yes, 20402 Delight Street does offer parking.
Does 20402 Delight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20402 Delight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20402 Delight Street have a pool?
No, 20402 Delight Street does not have a pool.
Does 20402 Delight Street have accessible units?
No, 20402 Delight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20402 Delight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20402 Delight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
