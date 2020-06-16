20402 Delight Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Ranch Styled 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood only blocks away form Rio Vista Elementary School. The home has been updated in recent years. In addition the home does have an office. The attached 2 car garage has direct access to the house. Laundry hook ups are in the garage. Large Pet Friendly Backyard which is fully fenced in and perfect for entertaining with a large covered patio area. Tenant pays all utilities and landscaping, must have a renters insurance policy of a minimum of $100,000 liability coverage, possibly more depending if you have pets. All prospective tenants must sign and deliver a PEAD form prior viewing or you will not be allowed in the home. Currently tenant occupied, showings are by appointment only, Please do not Disturb current tenant. Contact Julian at julian4re@gmail.com for a private showing.