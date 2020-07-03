19724 Ellis Henry Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Gorgeous Gated Santa Clarita home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and Big Loft has it all!This beautiful home has lots of amenities such as soaring high ceiling with bright and light open floor plan, laminated hardwood flooring throughout, wrought iron staircase railing, recessed lighting, spacious kitchen with granite counter top and center island sink. Large living room, spacious dining room, and family room with fireplace to the private backyard with green grass and patio - Ideal for lounging, dining, relaxing and all the family gathering for the indoor and outdoor life style. Huge Master bedroom and master bathroom with shower stall and bathtub separately and walk-in closet. Well maintained front yard and backyard. Please do not miss the phenomenal association pool and spa. This home is an absolute masterpiece that you must see.



