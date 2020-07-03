All apartments in Santa Clarita
19724 Ellis Henry Ct

19724 Ellis Henry Court · No Longer Available
Location

19724 Ellis Henry Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous Gated Santa Clarita home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and Big Loft has it all!This beautiful home has lots of amenities such as soaring high ceiling with bright and light open floor plan, laminated hardwood flooring throughout, wrought iron staircase railing, recessed lighting, spacious kitchen with granite counter top and center island sink. Large living room, spacious dining room, and family room with fireplace to the private backyard with green grass and patio - Ideal for lounging, dining, relaxing and all the family gathering for the indoor and outdoor life style. Huge Master bedroom and master bathroom with shower stall and bathtub separately and walk-in closet. Well maintained front yard and backyard. Please do not miss the phenomenal association pool and spa. This home is an absolute masterpiece that you must see.

(RLNE5909989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19724 Ellis Henry Ct have any available units?
19724 Ellis Henry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 19724 Ellis Henry Ct have?
Some of 19724 Ellis Henry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19724 Ellis Henry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19724 Ellis Henry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19724 Ellis Henry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 19724 Ellis Henry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 19724 Ellis Henry Ct offer parking?
No, 19724 Ellis Henry Ct does not offer parking.
Does 19724 Ellis Henry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19724 Ellis Henry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19724 Ellis Henry Ct have a pool?
Yes, 19724 Ellis Henry Ct has a pool.
Does 19724 Ellis Henry Ct have accessible units?
No, 19724 Ellis Henry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19724 Ellis Henry Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19724 Ellis Henry Ct has units with dishwashers.
