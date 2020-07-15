All apartments in Santa Clara
333 Pineview Dr

333 Pineview Dr · (530) 219-6899
Location

333 Pineview Dr, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Brand New Furnished Apartment - Property Id: 303818

We are offering a brand new, fully furnished 1 bed, 1 bath apartment above our garage. Private, gated access in a quiet neighborhood. Great location! We are walking distance to Santana Row (restaurants, shops) and Valley Fair Mall and close to all major freeways. Also 2 miles from Santa Clara University.

Washer and dryer included in bedroom closet, bedding and towels, and fully stocked kitchen (dishes, silver wear, etc.) provided.

Ideal for a working professional new to the area or traveling nurse.

Street parking in front of property along with security cameras.

Rent includes all utilities, cable tv, internet, and monthly professional cleaning (>$250 value)!

3 month minimum lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/333-pineview-dr-santa-clara-ca/303818
Property Id 303818

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5944864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Pineview Dr have any available units?
333 Pineview Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Pineview Dr have?
Some of 333 Pineview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Pineview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
333 Pineview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Pineview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 333 Pineview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 333 Pineview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 333 Pineview Dr offers parking.
Does 333 Pineview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Pineview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Pineview Dr have a pool?
No, 333 Pineview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 333 Pineview Dr have accessible units?
No, 333 Pineview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Pineview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Pineview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
