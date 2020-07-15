333 Pineview Dr

Amenities
Brand New Furnished Apartment - Property Id: 303818
We are offering a brand new, fully furnished 1 bed, 1 bath apartment above our garage. Private, gated access in a quiet neighborhood. Great location! We are walking distance to Santana Row (restaurants, shops) and Valley Fair Mall and close to all major freeways. Also 2 miles from Santa Clara University.
Washer and dryer included in bedroom closet, bedding and towels, and fully stocked kitchen (dishes, silver wear, etc.) provided.
Ideal for a working professional new to the area or traveling nurse.
Street parking in front of property along with security cameras.
Rent includes all utilities, cable tv, internet, and monthly professional cleaning (>$250 value)!
3 month minimum lease.
No Pets Allowed
