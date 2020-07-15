333 Pineview Dr

Amenities

Brand New Furnished Apartment - Property Id: 303818



We are offering a brand new, fully furnished 1 bed, 1 bath apartment above our garage. Private, gated access in a quiet neighborhood. Great location! We are walking distance to Santana Row (restaurants, shops) and Valley Fair Mall and close to all major freeways. Also 2 miles from Santa Clara University.



Washer and dryer included in bedroom closet, bedding and towels, and fully stocked kitchen (dishes, silver wear, etc.) provided.



Ideal for a working professional new to the area or traveling nurse.



Street parking in front of property along with security cameras.



Rent includes all utilities, cable tv, internet, and monthly professional cleaning (>$250 value)!



3 month minimum lease.

No Pets Allowed



